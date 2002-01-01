File a Consumer Complaint

If this is a complaint related to child support, please go to the Child Support Complaint Process page.

Before you begin, we suggest you read about the complaint process and other options that may help you successfully resolve your complaint. To file your consumer complaint, you will need the following information:

The name of the business or individual (first and last) against whom you are filing this complaint;

Their full address, including zip code; and

A description of your complaint; the more detailed, the better.

Helpful – but not required – information includes:

Details on how you came into contact with them;

Transaction dates and details;

Contract information and payment details; and

Details on efforts you’ve made to resolve the dispute, including who you may have spoken to.

You will have the opportunity to upload supporting documents after completing the form.

You also have the option of filling out a printable form and mailing it to:

Office of the Attorney General

Consumer Protection Division

PO Box 12548

Austin, TX 78711-2548

Please do not mail original documents, only copies please.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This complaint and the information you provide are records open to the public under Texas Law.